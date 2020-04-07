Millionaires Waffle added to On The Go range

Millionaires Waffle added to On The Go range07 April, 2020
St Pierre is extending its successful On The Go range with the launch of a new individually wrapped Millionaires Waffle.
Made to an authentic Dutch recipe, the St Pierre Millionaires Waffle is topped with caramel and coated in real Belgian chocolate. The product is already being listed in selected WH Smith travel stores.
Millionaires Waffle joins other On The Go products including Croissants and Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls.
0161 946 1355 www.stpierrebakery.co.uk
