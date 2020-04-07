New Rustlers packaging highlights quality

New Rustlers packaging highlights quality07 April, 2020
Kepak has unveiled a new look for its £101m Rustlers brand that features 'flame grilled' and '100% British and Irish beef' messaging to highlight the quality, provenance and genuine flame-grilling process of Rustlers products. It hopes this will drive shopper reappraisal of the brand.
The new look is being supported by a marketing campaign and there are also pos kits for retailers.
01772 688300ww.kepak.com
