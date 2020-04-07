Lucozade Energy gets a Citrus Chill flavour

Lucozade Energy gets a Citrus Chill flavour07 April, 2020
Lucozade Energy Citrus Chill is a new lemon and lime flavour, available in 380ml price-marked and standard packs. It is expected to build on the successful launch of Lucozade Energy Apple Blast and Lucozade Energy Watermelon & Strawberry Cooler, the latter of which delivered sales of more than £2.1m in its first six months on shelf.
