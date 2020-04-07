New raspberry Fanta to attract new drinkers

New raspberry Fanta to attract new drinkers07 April, 2020
Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) has added a raspberry flavour to its Fanta zero sugar range. With 75% of Fanta zero sugar's growth being incremental, the company says the new flavour will help maximise sales for retailers by attracting new consumers into the segment and encouraging occasional shoppers to return more often. Nielsen stats reveal that Fanta is worth £217m and has grown 15% in value in the past year.
01895 231313 www.ccep.com
