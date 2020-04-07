Blackcurrant joins Capri-Sun juice drink line-up

A new Capri-Sun 330ml Blackcurrant pouch is joining Capri-Sun Orange and Capri-Sun Cherry. Brand owner Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) says the launch will help retailers make the most of the consumer demand for on-the-go blackcurrant-flavoured juice drinks, which are now worth £62m (Nielsen).

The new variant is made from real fruit juice and contains no preservatives or artificial flavourings.

01895 231313 www.ccep.com