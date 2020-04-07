Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Golden Wonder and Deliveroo promotion

07 April, 2020

Golden Wonder has teamed up with Deliveroo to give consumers the chance to win up to a year's worth of free takeaways.

The Great Golden Wonder Takeaway Giveaway is running across over 25 million packs of crisps and snacks from now until the end of July.

The promotion is supported across TV, cinema, online and social media. In addition, 12,000 independent retailers will receive exclusive money-off offers.

