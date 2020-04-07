Golden Wonder and Deliveroo promotion

Golden Wonder and Deliveroo promotion07 April, 2020
Golden Wonder has teamed up with Deliveroo to give consumers the chance to win up to a year's worth of free takeaways.
The Great Golden Wonder Takeaway Giveaway is running across over 25 million packs of crisps and snacks from now until the end of July.
The promotion is supported across TV, cinema, online and social media. In addition, 12,000 independent retailers will receive exclusive money-off offers.
028 3884 0249 www.taytotradesales.co.uk
