Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Retail · Twenty Questions

Under the spotlight: Kathiravelu Kumanan, area manager, NTS Retail Ltd

07 April, 2020

Name: Kathiravelu Kumanan

Job title: Area manager  

Company: NTS Retail Ltd

01 Career history: I went from being a skilled aero engineer to a cashier then area manager for various oil companies.

02 Dream job (if you weren't doing this): Flying high in the aero space industry.

03 What do you drive: A Vauxhall for work and a Range Rover for pleasure.

04 What would you like to drive: A Range Rover all of the time.

05 Perfect day: The day I go to sleep happily.

06 Favourite team: Man City. I watch most of the games on TV; maybe one day I will go and see a game.

07 Best holiday: I would have to say Malaysia and Singapore. I love the good food, the nice weather and the clean cities.

08 Most admire: Courage

09 Most likely to say: "Well done."

10 Least likely to say: "No."

11 Greatest personal achievement: My MBA in Executive Management from London Metropolitan University.

12 Greatest fear: It has to be failure.

13 Tips for business success: Hard work is key if you want to succeed as is believing in the business.

14 Best business advice you've received: Accept failure. It's difficult but sometimes you have to do it.

15 Best thing about your job: The varied challenges I face every day.

16 Most recent business achievement of note: The transformation of our Thunder Lane site in Plumstead Road, Norwich. We have developed a new forecourt with a Londis shop, so overall it has a much improved image. We have considerably increased the product range, including a Costa Express machine and off licence, and have invested in staff training.

17 Pet hate: Consistent cell phone distraction.

18 Thoughts on the forecourt sector: The way forecourts are moving from simple petrol stations to food-to-go stations is interesting.

19 Three words to describe yourself: Confident, committed and passionate.

20 Interest outside work: My main interest is doing work for charity. I support the Redbridge Tamil Society, promoting the Tamil culture. We help children and young people with their education, training and sports activities within the local community.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 30 March 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East118.96132.05114.52
East Midlands119.01131.46114.46
London119.6659.90134.71116.14
North East116.33131.57110.86
North West117.71131.66113.21
Northern Ireland113.94120.90108.13
Scotland117.18131.78111.83
South East120.0368.90132.46116.19
South West118.30130.34113.27
Wales116.8157.90127.95111.17
West Midlands118.8857.90135.85114.78
Yorkshire & Humber117.69131.84113.09
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Extra MSA opens £64m Leeds Skelton Lake S...

BP pledges no redundancies for three mont...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Applegreen takes short-term action to con...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

COVID-19 prompts GripHero to offer free h...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News