Police release CCTV after assault at Slough forecourt

John Wood · 08 April, 2020
CCTV image

Thames Valley Police has this week released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to after a man was punched to the ground on a forecourt in Slough.

The incident took place at the Esso petrol station in High Street, Chalvey, at about 7.45pm on 23 February.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was involved in a verbal altercation with a man inside the petrol station shop. When he left the shop, the man assaulted the victim on the petrol station forecourt.

The victim was punched on the side of the head, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain facial injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer PC Toby Iredale, based at Slough police station, said: “We would like to speak to the man in this image as we believe he could have vital information about this investigation.

“If this is you, or if you recognise this man, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43200062613. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or make a report online.”

