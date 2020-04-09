Texaco boosts funding to frontline charities during Covid-19 outbreak

Merril Boulton

Valero is donating additional funding to support frontline charities during the current Covid-19 outbreak as part of its commitment to supporting the communities in which it works.

The company will provide an amount of free Texaco fuel and financial assistance to FareShare, Age UK, The Trussell Trust and the East End Emergency Fund.

As well as donating funds to support these frontline charities, Valero is providing a financial incentive to encourage its Texaco Star Rewards loyalty programme members to donate their Points in support of these charities.

A spokesman for the company said: "Star Rewards members will be able to donate their loyalty points to any of the four charities, with Valero pledging to match their donation. For example, a member can donate 250 points and Valero will double the donation, increasing it to 500 points which is worth £5. Similarly, a 500 point donation will be doubled to 1,000 points and be worth £10 and a 1,000 point donation will be increased to 2,000 points/£20."

· FareShare is a UK-wide network of charitable food re-distributors, made up of 17 independent organisations. Together they take good quality surplus food from right across the food industry and get it to almost 11,000 frontline charities and community groups.

· Age UK is the country’s leading charity for older people, providing vital services for those who have no one to turn to. They are in urgent need of funding to keep their vital national and local services open during the Covid-19 crisis.

· The Trussell Trust has over 1,200 food bank centres in the UK and Northern Ireland that provide emergency support to those in crisis.

· The East End Emergency Fund has been set up by The East End Community Foundation (EECF). The Emergency Fund has been set up to support the most needy and vulnerable in London’s poorest borough.

The company’s refinery at Pembroke, Wales, is also giving funding to support activities in their local community, including PPE to local clinics.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: