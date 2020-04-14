Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA urges Chancellor to ensure all ATMs are free to use during lockdown

Merril Boulton · 14 April, 2020

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been urged to ensure all ATMs operate as 'free to use' during the COVID-19 lockdown, in a collaborative letter involving the Petrol Retailers' Association.

“Never has the widespread availability of cash been so important, particularly that which is free to access,” said Brian Madderson, chairman of the PRA which has contributed to and signed a letter to the Chancellor alongside Positive Money, Rural Services Network, Responsible Finance, and Note Machine, in order to encourage the Treasury to put access to cash legislation as an immediate priority.

The PRA have previously written to the Chancellor regarding this issue, leading to the announcement during the March Budget of access to cash legislation being brought forward, but the collaborative group have said that there is not the time to wait for this to happen, and the Government must act immediately.

They are asking for the Government to reverse the cuts made to the interchange fee paid by banks to ATM providers for cash withdrawals for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, as without this, ATM providers will have to stop their delivery operations, closing a majority of their machines and switching the remaining ones to pay to use. The coronavirus outbreak has further impacted ATM infrastructure, as the providers have seen revenues cut in half over the last two weeks due to the lockdown.

Madderson continued: “Hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people depend on cash for their daily lives, such as for food that is being delivered for them, so making this service free to access is essential for minimising the impact of COVID-19 on them and their communities.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.48126.10111.59
East Midlands116.41128.82110.25
London116.69127.21112.57
North East114.04136.40109.10
North West115.14125.01109.16
Northern Ireland111.91105.48
Scotland114.86121.57108.59
South East116.79126.58112.00
South West115.76125.90109.66
Wales114.72110.84107.66
West Midlands115.7754.90125.03110.54
Yorkshire & Humber115.18130.39109.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Texaco boosts funding to frontline charit...

Paypoint takes full ownership of Collect+...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News