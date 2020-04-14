Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Red Bull reveals reformulated Zero option

Merril Boulton · 14 April, 2020

Leading energy drink brand Red Bull is bringing a new taste to the market with its reformulated Red Bull Zero.

The new Red Bull Zero formula is described as delivering a similar taste to the classic Red Bull Energy Drink but no sugars, giving consumers the choice to enjoy a zero-sugar product with a different taste than Red Bull Sugarfree, but the same 'wiiings'.

A spokesman for the company said: "Demonstrating its understanding of consumer needs and attitudes, the reformulated Red Bull Zero offers shoppers more choice for those moments where they’d rather have less sugar. Alongside diet offerings experiencing growth, Zero variants are growing +20.7% displaying growing demand for zero-calorie options.

"For over 10 years, energy drinks have driven category growth, (by +150% in 2019 vs 2005) and Red Bull Zero will further contribute to this growth by offering new and existing consumers more ways to consume their energy."

The reformulated Red Bull Zero is set to appeal to a wider customer demographic than before.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.48126.10111.59
East Midlands116.41128.82110.25
London116.69127.21112.57
North East114.04136.40109.10
North West115.14125.01109.16
Northern Ireland111.91105.48
Scotland114.86121.57108.59
South East116.79126.58112.00
South West115.76125.90109.66
Wales114.72110.84107.66
West Midlands115.7754.90125.03110.54
Yorkshire & Humber115.18130.39109.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Texaco boosts funding to frontline charit...

Paypoint takes full ownership of Collect+...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

James Hall unveils plan for site after it...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News