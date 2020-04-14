Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Cathedral City's 'perfect fit' cheese sandwich slices

14 April, 2020

Saputo Dairy UK has launched sandwich slices within its Cathedral City range. From mid-April, 150g packs of Cathedral City Mature and Lighter Mature slices will be transitioning to the sandwich-slice format, with new packaging to help drive visibility and product communication.

Comprised of larger cheese slices, designed to fit a piece of bread perfectly, new Cathedral City Sandwich Slices will allow consumers to enjoy the product in a convenient format.

Neil Stewart, Cathedral City marketing controller, said: “The UK is a nation of sandwich-lovers, each of us eating an average of four sandwiches a week;  and with 8 in 10 lauding the humble sandwich as their favourite lunchtime dish. A perennial classic, cheese remains the nation’s favourite filling (with ham and cheese a close second), and these cheese sandwich occasions are by far the biggest contributor to sliced cheese volume.

"As the nation’s favourite cheese, our ambition is to bring consumers the ultimate ‘nation’s favourite’ (cheese) sandwich. Our consumer research found that the square slices currently on the market aren’t optimised for using with bread; over half of consumers revealing that they have to use 1.5-2 slices of cheese in their sandwich and almost 2/3 of our sample telling us they wanted a (cheese) slice that covers the whole slice of bread.

"In response to this demand we’re taking the bold step to migrate our full Cathedral City sliced cheese range into a larger ‘sandwich sized’ format, for the perfect fit - with cheese in every bite. As the only brand to offer this benefit, we are confident that our latest innovation will provide shoppers with the perfect solution to their sandwich needs.”

Fuelled by consumer demand for convenience, the sliced cheese sector, currently valued at £241m, continues to show dynamic growth, outperforming Total Cheese, according to Stewart. Sandwiches remain the dominant occasion, making up 340m sliced cheese occasions, (5 times more occasions than burgers).

Cathedral City Sandwich Slices (150g, 6 Slices) launched this month, carry a MRSP of £2.

