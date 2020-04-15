Police seek information after burglary at Cheshire forecourt

Cheshire Police officers are appealing for information and footage from members of the public following a burglary at an Esso/Tesco Express forecourt in Orford, Warrington.

The Tesco Express store in Orford Green was broken into between 1.40am and 2am on Friday 10 April.

After gaining entry via the front door, three men stole a quantity of cash and bottles of spirits from the store.

The offenders then fled on foot in the direction they came from, towards Burton Road.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are urging anyone with any information or footage regarding the offenders to get in touch.

Police constable Cath Hudson, of Warrington Local Policing Unit, said: “We are determined to establish the identities of the three males who carried out the burglary and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information that may help our investigation is asked to contact us at Warrington Police Station.

“Perhaps you know who the offenders are or have CCCTV or dashcam footage of them.

“Or maybe you saw something suspicious in the area while out of your home for one of the reasons we are able to go outside during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Anyone with information or footage that may aid the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 678955, or give the details via their online reporting system.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the Crimestoppers website.

