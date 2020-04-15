Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Cashier threatened with crowbar during petrol station robbery

John Wood · 15 April, 2020
A gang of robbers threatened a cashier at a forecourt with a crowbar before emptying the shop’s cigarette gantry and fleeing.

The incident happened around 11pm on Monday 13 April at St Marys Filling Station on Nottingham Road, in Nuthall, near Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police officers reported that three offenders forced entry into the petrol station using a crowbar.

They approached the cashier and told him to stay in the corner and hand over cash.

Detective sergeant Charlotte Henson, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was a horrible incident and another example a key worker being targeted. The cashier was fearing for his safety after being threatened with the crowbar.

“The suspects emptied the cigarette shelves into a builder’s bag, before leaving the store and driving away.

“If anyone saw the incident or has any information please call 101, quoting incident number 742 of 13 April 2020.”

