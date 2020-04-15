Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Welcome Break donates Easter Eggs to food bank network

John Wood · 15 April, 2020
Welcome Break branding

Motorway service operator Welcome Break organised an Easter Egg Giveaway over the bank holiday weekend, donating flowers, over 30,000 eggs and other sweet treats to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network across the country.

The Trussell Trust works with around two thirds of the nation’s network of food banks, providing emergency food and support to people locked in poverty. In supporting the food banks, Welcome Break was aiming to ensure that people in the UK without enough money for the essentials during the coronavirus pandemic received a treat this Easter.

In the areas where there is not a food bank in the Trussell Trust’s network, Welcome Break’s donations went to those critical workers at police stations, ambulance services, fire departments, schools, nursing homes and hospices.

John Diviney, CEO of Welcome Break, said: “We are really proud to have donated thousands of Easter eggs to food banks across the UK to support families most in need during this challenging time. The feedback has been fantastic, and we hope that everyone had a peaceful Easter with their families and that this crisis passes soon.”

Samantha Stapley, chief operating officer at the Trussell Trust, said: “As the coronavirus outbreak develops, more people are likely to need help from the country’s food banks. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure that food banks are able to remain open and have the necessary stocks to support those most in need during this crisis. The support of Welcome Break meant food banks offered a little treat to people unable to afford food, alongside a standard emergency food parcel and additional support. We thank them dearly for this.”

