Petrol pump damaged as criminals blow up ATM

John Wood · 15 April, 2020
A petrol pump has been damaged by an explosion caused by wreckless criminals who were trying to blow open a cash machine on a forecourt.

The attack took place at about 3am on Sunday April 12 at Woodhouse Mill petrol station in Sheffield.

The Star website reported that shocked residents who heard the explosion from miles away dialled 999 to raise the alarm.

When police officers arrived at the forecourt they found the damaged cash machine. They reported that the criminals involved had fled in a getaway vehicle.

They said that in addition to damage to the shop wall where the ATM had been, a petrol pump was also damaged in the explosion.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

