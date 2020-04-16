Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Government extends consultation for earlier ban on ICE vehicles

Merril Boulton · 16 April, 2020

The Government is extending the consultation period on ending the sale of new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars and vans from 2040 to 2035, or earlier if a faster transition appears feasible. 

The new deadline has been extended by two months to 11.45pm on July 29, 2020.

Earlier this year forecourt and oil industry representatives slammed the Government announcement about the earlier ban. The sector has been working towards a target date of 2040 since it was first set in 2010, which was then reiterated when the Government unveiled its clean air strategy in July 2017, but the proposed change was outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his recent speech to launch the UN climate conference COP26.

The Government is now seeking views on: the phase-out date; the definition of what should be phased out; barriers to achieving the above proposals; the impact of these ambitions on different sectors of industry and society; what measures are required by government and others to achieve the earlier phase-out date.

Email to communications@olev.gov.uk; or write to: 
Consultation Response
Office for Low Emission Vehicles
Zones 3/29-33
33 Horseferry Road
London
SW1P 4DR

