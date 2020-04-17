Free digital edition of Forecourt Trader

Merril Boulton

Nalliah Thayaparan, founder of NTS Retail Ltd (Photo: )

Forecourt Trader magazine is now available free in a digital format, so you don’t have to wait for the printed edition to come through the post to get your monthly fix of news, insightful features and opinions on the petrol retailing sector.

The latest issue is available to read here, with a packed issue, including the latest developments and advice on the coronavirus situation; an interview with rapidly expanding Top 50 Indie Nalliah Thayaparan, founder of NTS Retail Ltd; plus an in-depth look at the coffee and care care categories. It also contains the usual specialist columns including Money Talk, Service Centre and Shop Doctor.

All these features are also available by searching our website www.forecourttrader.co.uk and choosing from the drop-down menus. Plus you can also look through the archive for previous digital editions.

Meanwhile we will keep you up-to-date with all the forecourt industry news via our regular e-newsletters which are sent out three times a week.

Keywords: