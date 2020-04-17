JUUL Labs adds a new menthol flavour to its range

John Wood

A new Menthol flavour JUULpod has been launched by e-cigarette company JUUL Labs.

John Patterson, JUUL Labs UK sales director said: “JUUL Labs’ focus is to provide adult smokers with an alternative to combustible cigarettes, and combating underage use of our products.

“Smoking related diseases are responsible for almost 96,000 deaths in the UK annually. Smokers should first and foremost try and give up combustible cigarettes – but if they can’t or won’t, it is critically important to provide access to potentially less harmful nicotine products.”

It is estimated that a quarter of UK adult smokers - roughly 1.7 million people - currently smoke menthol or crushball cigarettes, but they will be banned in the EU and UK from 20th May.

Patterson added: “With electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), adult smokers have a choice of flavours and a range of alternative options that may help them transition away from combustible cigarettes. Indeed JUUL Labs and the ENDS category exist to help end the era of combustible cigarettes.

“As smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death around the world, this goal is critical, and ENDS can play a pivotal role in achieving it. To be clear, the best choice any person can make is to refrain from consuming any nicotine product.”

Menthol JUULpods are available in a 4 pack-on with an RRP of £10.99.

