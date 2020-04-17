Froneri launches new Cadbury Freddo Sandwich

John Wood

Ice cream maker Froneri has launched the new Cadbury Freddo Sandwich, which is made from Cadbury chocolate ice cream sandwiched between two Freddo-faced cocoa biscuits, and weighs in at less than 100kcals.

Brunhilde van Antwerp, UK head of marketing at Froneri, commented: “The Freddo Sandwich is the perfect treat for little ones.

“We’re really seeing an increase in ice cream as an everyday treat being driven by simple formats, size and ease of consumption in addition to price, which is why we’re excited to reveal this latest offering which appeals to our mum audience so effectively.”

The Freddo Sandwich is available in a multipack of six with an RRP of £2.50.

