Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Logic Compact Intense range expands into independents

John Wood · 17 April, 2020

JTI’s e-cigarette company Logic has expanded distribution of its Logic Compact Intense range into the independent and wholesale channels.

JTI has designed a range of flavour pods with nicotine salts, which it claims meets consumer demand as vapers become more experimental in their vaping choices. The range will be available in 18mg and five flavours; Amber Tobacco, Peppermint, Berry Ripple, Banoffee and Chai Latte.

The pods will be compatible with the Logic Compact device.

Nick Geens, head of reduced risk products at JTI UK, commented: “We’re pleased to introduce the range of nicotine salt flavour pods into the independent and convenience channels to extend and develop our Logic portfolio.

“We are continuing to innovate to ensure we meet the needs of existing adult vapers, and the Intense range offers a great profit opportunity for retailers catering to those customers looking for an enriched vaping experience.”

0800 112 3401

www.jtiadvance.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.48126.10111.59
East Midlands116.41128.82110.25
London116.69127.21112.57
North East114.04136.40109.10
North West115.14125.01109.16
Northern Ireland111.91105.48
Scotland114.86121.57108.59
South East116.79126.58112.00
South West115.76125.90109.66
Wales114.72110.84107.66
West Midlands115.7754.90125.03110.54
Yorkshire & Humber115.18130.39109.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Petrol pump damaged as criminals blow up ATM

PRA urges Chancellor to ensure all ATMs a...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

APG Cash Drawer launches plastic screen t...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Supermarket price cuts branded anti-compe...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News