Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Hoopers adds two nostalgic flavours

Merril Boulton · 20 April, 2020

British alcoholic drinks brand Hooper’s is once again drawing inspiration from memories of the ‘pop man’ with the creation of two new flavours, Classic Cherryade and Rhubarb & Custard alongside a fresh new look and feel.

The introduction of these two new flavours alongside the brand’s best-selling Dandelion & Burdock, will be available from today (April 20), perfect timing for warmer weather consumption. The line-up is an ideal addition to any BBQ or relaxing summer evening spent in the garden.

The new flavours are Rhubarb & Custard and Classic Cherryade. Both drinks have an RRP of £2 with a 4.0% ABV.

As well as launching two new flavours, Hooper’s will also be debuting a nostalgic new look, with a bright new label modelled on retro pop bottles designed to catch consumers eyes and pique their interest, according to senior brand manager, Charlie Leaver:

“We’re excited to celebrate the Great British Seaside with the launch of our new Classic Cherryade and Rhubarb & Custard flavours," he said.

"Nostalgia is becoming a growing influence in modern life, with a YouGov survey stating that 90% of the British public spend time reminiscing about the past and 46% of people tend to look back more fondly on certain times of the year such as the summer holidays. Hooper’s nostalgia based campaign “Tastes Just Like…” plays directly into this trend for nostalgia, reminding drinkers of happy days gone by such as long summer days spent enjoying family holidays to the British seaside."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.48126.10111.59
East Midlands116.41128.82110.25
London116.69127.21112.57
North East114.04136.40109.10
North West115.14125.01109.16
Northern Ireland111.91105.48
Scotland114.86121.57108.59
South East116.79126.58112.00
South West115.76125.90109.66
Wales114.72110.84107.66
West Midlands115.7754.90125.03110.54
Yorkshire & Humber115.18130.39109.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Petrol pump damaged as criminals blow up ATM

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News