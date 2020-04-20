Hoopers adds two nostalgic flavours

Merril Boulton

British alcoholic drinks brand Hooper’s is once again drawing inspiration from memories of the ‘pop man’ with the creation of two new flavours, Classic Cherryade and Rhubarb & Custard alongside a fresh new look and feel.

The introduction of these two new flavours alongside the brand’s best-selling Dandelion & Burdock, will be available from today (April 20), perfect timing for warmer weather consumption. The line-up is an ideal addition to any BBQ or relaxing summer evening spent in the garden.

The new flavours are Rhubarb & Custard and Classic Cherryade. Both drinks have an RRP of £2 with a 4.0% ABV.

As well as launching two new flavours, Hooper’s will also be debuting a nostalgic new look, with a bright new label modelled on retro pop bottles designed to catch consumers eyes and pique their interest, according to senior brand manager, Charlie Leaver:

“We’re excited to celebrate the Great British Seaside with the launch of our new Classic Cherryade and Rhubarb & Custard flavours," he said.

"Nostalgia is becoming a growing influence in modern life, with a YouGov survey stating that 90% of the British public spend time reminiscing about the past and 46% of people tend to look back more fondly on certain times of the year such as the summer holidays. Hooper’s nostalgia based campaign “Tastes Just Like…” plays directly into this trend for nostalgia, reminding drinkers of happy days gone by such as long summer days spent enjoying family holidays to the British seaside."

