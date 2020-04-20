Cathedral City announces new 'Stay home' TV campaign

Merril Boulton

Saputo Dairy UK is to return to TV screens with a new advertising campaign, supporting leading cheese brand, Cathedral City.

The new campaign focuses on the comfort of home in troubling times, and carries the call to action ‘#Stay Home’.

Set to the emotive soundtrack 'Home’ by Dan Croll, the 30-second ad celebrates a variety of in-home family cheese meal occasions, evoking the comfort and security of quality time, spent at home with loved ones, sharing a favourite family meal. Closing with the strapline ‘The Nation’s Favourite’, the ad showcases a core range of Cathedral City Block, Sliced and Grated lines, to inspire viewers to make the most of life under lock-down, to create their own tasty cheddar dishes.

The ad will run throughout April across TV channels such as ITV, C4 and Sky, reaching viewers at popular family viewing times across relevant programmes, as well as on catch-up platforms ITV Hub and All4.

Cathedral City marketing controller, Neil Stewart, comments: “As the nation’s favourite cheese brand we feel we have a responsibility to remain visible and connected to consumers, offering them reassurance and support as we navigate these uncertain times together. In our new campaign we have chosen to expressly acknowledge the new circumstances everybody is living under and highlight the little moments of joy that can come out of such situations.”

“Few foods are as versatile and inspire such emotion and power to comfort, as cheese. And at a time when lives are being turned upside down and many may be feeling afraid or isolated, sitting down with loved ones to share a favourite cheese-topped dinner (whether in person or virtually), can offer a time to feel connected: an excuse to talk, to reflect on the day, or to share a joke. With so many more meal times being spent in the home at this time, our hope is to encourage families to embrace this time together and to inspire them to be creative with staple ingredients, like cheddar, that they likely already have in the fridge.

“We believe the new ad and accompanying soundtrack will resonate with audiences, and get their taste buds going, while reassuring them that Cathedral City remains, as ever, a brand they can rely on to help them deliver consistently tasty dishes the whole family will enjoy."

The TV campaign will be underpinned by a number of wider initiatives by the brand to support communities living through the pandemic, including a social campaign to share cheese hacks - from ‘how to freeze cheese’ to ‘reinvigorating mealtimes’ with simple recipes, made from simple store cupboard ingredients.

