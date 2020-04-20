Coronavirus: Istobal turns its hand to 'disinfection'

Merril Boulton

Spanish vehicle wash group Istobal, has developed automatic arches for the disinfection of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) of health personnel, security forces and emergencies personnel in addition to arches for the external disinfection of vehicles in order to fight against COVID-19.

The company has started the production of this equipment so that it can be installed near main accesses, quarantine areas, operating rooms, ICUs and other points. It has adapted its chemical application technology on vehicles for the manufacture of arches that can spray disinfectant on the PPE of restrooms, security and emergency departments, quickly and completely in 15 seconds.

With a capacity to disinfect more than 4,000 people with PPE a day, this arch measures two meters in height and is easy to install, as it incorporates supports that can be comfortably attached to the ground or to any platform. It is made up of eight sprinklers that spray disinfectant product on the PPE of health and safety and emergency forces and are automatically activated in its path thanks to a photocell detection system that activates the sprinklers of this nebulization system.

Likewise, Istobal is also producing arches for the external disinfection of medical vehicles such as ambulances and fleets of the security forces with an average disinfection capacity of about 1,000 vehicles per day. This system is designed to spray vehicles with biocide and achieves disinfection of large vehicles.

