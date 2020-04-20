Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · COVID-19

Coronavirus: Istobal turns its hand to 'disinfection'

Merril Boulton · 20 April, 2020

Spanish vehicle wash group Istobal, has developed automatic arches for the disinfection of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) of health personnel, security forces and emergencies personnel in addition to arches for the external disinfection of vehicles in order to fight against COVID-19.

The company has started the production of this equipment so that it can be installed near main accesses, quarantine areas, operating rooms, ICUs and other points. It has adapted its chemical application technology on vehicles for the manufacture of arches that can spray disinfectant on the PPE of restrooms, security and emergency departments, quickly and completely in 15 seconds.

With a capacity to disinfect more than 4,000 people with PPE a day, this arch measures two meters in height and is easy to install, as it incorporates supports that can be comfortably attached to the ground or to any platform. It is made up of eight sprinklers that spray disinfectant product on the PPE of health and safety and emergency forces and are automatically activated in its path thanks to a photocell detection system that activates the sprinklers of this nebulization system.

Likewise, Istobal is also producing arches for the external disinfection of medical vehicles such as ambulances and fleets of the security forces with an average disinfection capacity of about 1,000 vehicles per day. This system is designed to spray vehicles with biocide and achieves disinfection of large vehicles.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.48126.10111.59
East Midlands116.41128.82110.25
London116.69127.21112.57
North East114.04136.40109.10
North West115.14125.01109.16
Northern Ireland111.91105.48
Scotland114.86121.57108.59
South East116.79126.58112.00
South West115.76125.90109.66
Wales114.72110.84107.66
West Midlands115.7754.90125.03110.54
Yorkshire & Humber115.18130.39109.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Petrol pump damaged as criminals blow up ATM

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News