Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

IDS Media UK launches digital hand sanitising unit for brands to reach consumers in retail stores

Merril Boulton · 20 April, 2020

IDS Media UK has launched a digital hand sanitising unit for use in retail stores. The unit, called Messenger, features a contactless dispenser releasing Sterizar sanitiser liquid killing 99.999% of bacteria and lasting for up to six hours on the users' hands. The unit also has a built-in 21-inch digital screen that plays adverts in 10-25 second loops throughout the day.

The company says Messenger will be crucial in the weeks and months to come in light of the current coronavirus pandemic as consumer trends and behaviour around hand sanitisation change and retail stores re-open.

IDS Media UK's project director, Adam Taylor, says: "Once we get through the current coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown situation we are all in, retail stores will reopen but bacteria and other viruses will not disappear anytime soon. Good hand hygiene is integral to stopping the spread of these germs and keeping everybody safe.

"Retail stores that pivot quickly to support new consumer needs after lockdown will find themselves one step ahead. For brands, this provides a unique opportunity to reach a new wave of consumers who are so acutely aware of the importance of sanitisation and therefore likely to feel more safe and secure in a venue that clearly takes this issue seriously and seeking out messages in the same way that they are doing so from their homes."

"We are actively working with a number of retail stores and food outlets in the UK at the current time and is looking for brands keen to find new and innovative ways of engaging with consumers."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 13 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.48126.10111.59
East Midlands116.41128.82110.25
London116.69127.21112.57
North East114.04136.40109.10
North West115.14125.01109.16
Northern Ireland111.91105.48
Scotland114.86121.57108.59
South East116.79126.58112.00
South West115.76125.90109.66
Wales114.72110.84107.66
West Midlands115.7754.90125.03110.54
Yorkshire & Humber115.18130.39109.53
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Petrol pump damaged as criminals blow up ATM

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Budgens forecourt sees record shop sales...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News