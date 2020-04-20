Paypoint secures partnership with Deliveroo

Merril Boulton

PayPoint has announced a new partnership deal with online food delivery company Deliveroo.

The deal means qualifying independent retailers can now apply to access an exclusive proposition, with the ability for those selected to be live on Deliveroo in just a few days according to Paypoint, which says retailers will be enabled to drive new revenues and reach a wider customer base at this challenging time.

From some PayPoint stores, bread, milk, eggs and pasta will be among the products available - helping those who are vulnerable or self-isolating due to the Covid-19 crisis get access to basic food items, in as little as 30 minutes. Other PayPoint stores will focus on providing refreshments, including alcohol.

Deliveries will be ordered by consumers through the Deliveroo app as normal and fulfilled by its rider network within 30 minutes. All deliveries will be contact free. PayPoint stores will go live gradually on Deliveroo in a phased rollout.

Lewis Alcraft, chief commercial Officer at PayPoint says: “We are delighted that this partnership will benefit not only those who need their household essentials on-demand, but also the incredibly hard-working independent retailers who are playing such a vital role to the communities they serve”.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo says: “Our partnership with PayPoint means reaching more people across the UK and, with the vulnerable and self-isolating needing to stay at home, it is more important than ever that we make sure as many people as possible have access to those items they may need quickly, on-demand.”

Should PayPoint retailers wish to be involved in the Deliveroo partnership, they are encouraged to contact our sales team on 0330 400 0003 or visit www.paypoint.com/deliveroo.

