Coronavirus: Furlough claims get under way

Merril Boulton

Forecourt retailers can now begin the process of claiming wages for furloughed staff through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

Under the scheme retailers can apply for a grant that covers 80% of their usual monthly wage costs, up to £2,500 a month, plus the associated Employer National Insurance contributions and pension contributions (up to the level of the minimum automatic enrolment employer pension contribution) on that subsidised furlough pay.

It is designed to help employers whose operations have been severely affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) to retain their employees and protect the UK economy.

You can only claim for furloughed employees that were on your PAYE payroll on or before 19 March 2020 and which were notified to HMRC on an RTI submission on or before 19 March 2020.This means an RTI submission notifying payment in respect of that employee to HMRC must have been made on or before 19 March 2020.

All the details about how to claim - and to be sure both retailers and furloughed employees are qualified to do so - are available on the government’s website here .

