Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

New material offers prospect of cheaper hydrogen vehicles

John Wood · 22 April, 2020
Toyota Mirai
Toyota's hydrogen-powered Mirai.
  (Photo:  )

A new material could give a significant boost to development of hydrogen-powered vehicles, according to the scientists who have invented it.

It acts like a sponge and is able to hold and release large quantities of the gas at lower pressure and cost.

The aluminium-based material has tiny pores, and one gram of it has a surface area the size of a football pitch.

The developers say it can store the large volume of hydrogen needed by hydrogen-powered vehicles, without requiring expensive tanks.

Current hydrogen vehicles have to carry the gas at very high pressure, around 700 bar, in order to cram in enough fuel to achieve sufficient range, but this necessitates specially made tanks, which add to the cost of the vehicles.

The scientists believe the new material will enable storage of high volumes of hydrogen under much lower pressure.

Professor Omar Farha, from Northwestern University in Evanston, US, who led the research, explained: “It’s like a bath sponge but with very ordered cavities.

“With a sponge, if you spill water and you wipe it, in order to reuse the sponge, you squeeze it. With this material we use the same thing - we use pressure to store and release these gas molecules. So, it works exactly like a bath sponge, except in a very smart programmed way.”

He added: “We can store tremendous amounts of hydrogen and methane within the pores of the metal-organic framework and deliver them to the engine of the vehicle at lower pressures than needed for current fuel cell vehicle.”

The research, titled Balancing volumetric and gravimetric uptake in highly porous materials for clean energy, has been published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science in its journal, Science.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.4062.85126.32110.29
East Midlands116.37128.10110.83
London115.88126.80111.22
North East114.37119.50109.35
North West114.78126.46110.31
Northern Ireland111.62113.23104.48
Scotland114.30125.02107.49
South East117.07130.34111.81
South West115.8863.90124.06109.93
Wales113.98124.38107.61
West Midlands116.16129.00111.57
Yorkshire & Humber115.00125.57109.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Free digital edition of Forecourt Trader

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Kay Group plans multi-million pound redev...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Madderson urges Chancellor to give dealer...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News