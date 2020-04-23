Hoyer fuel tanker drivers trained to support NHS oxygen deliveries

Merril Boulton

Drivers employed as part of Hoyer’s UK Petrolog fuel tanker delivery team have received training to deliver medical grade oxygen to NHS hospitals treating patients with Covid-19.

The potential deployment comes after the company approached the Government to see how it could both support the national effort to fight the virus and protect jobs, by providing support in delivering essential goods.

Jonathan Lawrence, divisional director, Field Operations for the Petrolog business of Hoyer in the UK said: “The MoD quickly got in touch with us, and we began speaking directly to Air Products about how we could assist them in the critical delivery of oxygen to hospitals, supporting the NHS.”

“We were asked if we could provide drivers with a Class 1 LGV licence and a Class 2 ADR licence, who were based near Air Products’ depots at Didcot in Oxfordshire and Carrington in Manchester. Hoyer sought volunteers from our Hemel and Stanlow depots and received a resounding response with many colleagues answering the call and willing to do their bit to help in supporting the NHS.”

Last week the first ten Petrolog drivers from the company’s depots at Stanlow Refinery in Cheshire and Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire, completed medical grade oxygen product training with Air Products.

Jonathan Lawrence added: “Whilst both Hoyer and Air Products hope that our support is not required, we now have a group of drivers who can be deployed quickly to ensure that these lifesaving deliveries can continue uninterrupted.”

Allan Davison, operations director for the Petrolog business of Hoyer in the UK said: “With demand for medical essentials increasing daily, the need for high levels of logistical expertise is more prominent than ever. Alongside our highly trained workforce we are able to quickly support other companies and more importantly key workers during this unprecedented time and we are proud of our team for stepping forward for this.”

