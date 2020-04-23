Expert panel at free tobacco webinar

Merril Boulton

Meet the panellists who will be answering your questions at next month’s free webinar on the future of the tobacco category, being hosted by Forecourt Trader and its sister brands Convenience Store and The Grocer.

With the impending ban on menthol and capsule cigarettes, and with adult smokers seeking out alternative products, you can hear from an expert panel about the changes in range needed to meet modern shopper needs and why innovative new methods of nicotine delivery help retailers comply with new legislation and changing consumer preferences.

Hosted by David Rees, editor of Convenience Store, this is your chance to quiz experts on the future of tobacco retailing. Panellists include: Peter Nixon, managing director, Philip Morris Ltd; Alice Dolling; senior insight analyst, HIM/MCA; and Bally Singh, owner, Charles of Belgravia Convenience Store.

Peter Nixon, Managing Director, Philip Morris Ltd

Peter Nixon joined the Philip Morris UK & Ireland office as Managing Director in December 2016. He leads the national roll-out of IQOS, which forms part of the company’s ambition to stop selling conventional, combustible cigarettes. Peter has previously worked for Philip Morris in Japan, Switzerland and Russia.

Kay Patel, Owner Global Food and Wines (Best-one) convenience stores

Kay runs four convenience stores in East London under the Global Food & Wine and Best-one banners. An ambassador for the Best-one symbol group, Kay maintains strong links with his customers and is a big supporter of local community events.

Alice Dolling, Senior Insight Analyst, HIM MCA

Alice is a Senior Insight Analyst at HIM MCA, leading bespoke insight and analysis within the business. During Alice’s four years at HIM MCA she has specialised in retail, and previous to her current role provided insight and account management within this channel for numerous category suppliers, including tobacco

Retailers can watch for free from their own mobile phone or computer on May 5 at 11am. Don’t’ miss out – register here.

