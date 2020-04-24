Police release CCTV image in bid to catch prosecco thief

John Wood

Hertfordshire Police officers investigating a theft from a service station in Mill End have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

It happened at the M&S Simply Food store at the BP filling station on Uxbridge Road between 8.45pm and 9pm on Friday 10 April.

A man entered the store and took several cases of prosecco without paying for them, before leaving in a Vauxhall Corsa driven by another man.

PCSO Cloe Moy, from the Rickmansworth and Croxley Green Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are very keen to speak to the person pictured as we believe they could have information that could assist us with our investigation. If you recognise them, please get in touch with us.”

If anyone has any other information about the incident, they are also requested to get in touch quoting crime reference 41/29583/20.

PCSO Moy can be emailed at cloe.moy@herts.pnn.police.uk, or information can be reported online at www.herts.police.uk/report, by online web chat here or call 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or visit its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

