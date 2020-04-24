InstaVolt named best charging point network for multiple brands

John Wood

InstaVolt has been named as the best electric vehicle charging network for multiple brands in 2020 in the first chargepoint survey by Auto Express.

In its Driver Power customer satisfaction rankings, the motoring magazine also gave InstaVolt its “Recommended” award.

Tesla’s manufacturer-specific network, available only to Tesla drivers, topped the list, but in second place InstaVolt was the highest ranked network capable of charging multiple models of electric vehicle.

Auto Express asked EV and plug-in hybrid drivers to rank public chargepoint providers in four key areas: how easy their chargers are to use; how much they cost; how fast they can top up a car’s batteries; and how much you can depend on the chargers to work.

The top three were:

1: Tesla Supercharger (92.94%)

2: InstaVolt (85.11%)

3: ChargePlace Scotland (81.36%)

In its citation, Auto Express Driver Power said: “These scores are so good we’ve given InstaVolt our ‘Recommended’ award, in recognition of the fact that not only does it generate such impressive marks, it’s also the best-rated chargepoint provider that can be used by drivers of all electric cars, whatever their make.”

InstaVolt CEO Adrian Keen said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have scored so well in Auto Express’ highly respected survey. The accolade adds to the recognition we earned in the Zap-Map survey where electric car drivers across the county have named InstaVolt as their favourite charging network for multiple brands for the second year running.

“These awards demonstrate that we are totally committed to making our network the simplest to use. All our chargers can be used with contactless payment without the need to sign up for an account and our 125kW chargers are among the fastest in the UK.”

