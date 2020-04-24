Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

InstaVolt named best charging point network for multiple brands

John Wood · 24 April, 2020
InstaVolt charger

InstaVolt has been named as the best electric vehicle charging network for multiple brands in 2020 in the first chargepoint survey by Auto Express.

In its Driver Power customer satisfaction rankings, the motoring magazine also gave InstaVolt its “Recommended” award.

Tesla’s manufacturer-specific network, available only to Tesla drivers, topped the list, but in second place InstaVolt was the highest ranked network capable of charging multiple models of electric vehicle.

Auto Express asked EV and plug-in hybrid drivers to rank public chargepoint providers in four key areas: how easy their chargers are to use; how much they cost; how fast they can top up a car’s batteries; and how much you can depend on the chargers to work.

The top three were:

1: Tesla Supercharger (92.94%)

2: InstaVolt (85.11%)

3: ChargePlace Scotland (81.36%)

In its citation, Auto Express Driver Power said: “These scores are so good we’ve given InstaVolt our ‘Recommended’ award, in recognition of the fact that not only does it generate such impressive marks, it’s also the best-rated chargepoint provider that can be used by drivers of all electric cars, whatever their make.”

InstaVolt CEO Adrian Keen said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have scored so well in Auto Express’ highly respected survey. The accolade adds to the recognition we earned in the Zap-Map survey where electric car drivers across the county have named InstaVolt as their favourite charging network for multiple brands for the second year running.

“These awards demonstrate that we are totally committed to making our network the simplest to use. All our chargers can be used with contactless payment without the need to sign up for an account and our 125kW chargers are among the fastest in the UK.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.4062.85126.32110.29
East Midlands116.37128.10110.83
London115.88126.80111.22
North East114.37119.50109.35
North West114.78126.46110.31
Northern Ireland111.62113.23104.48
Scotland114.30125.02107.49
South East117.07130.34111.81
South West115.8863.90124.06109.93
Wales113.98124.38107.61
West Midlands116.16129.00111.57
Yorkshire & Humber115.00125.57109.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News