Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Froneri adds Cadbury Caramel Tub to its range

John Wood · 24 April, 2020

Ice cream maker Froneri has launched the new Cadbury Caramel Tub, which features caramel ice cream, Cadbury chocolate pieces and a caramel core sauce.

The launch marks the expansion of the Cadbury range which includes Double Decker, Flake and Crunchie.

Brunhilde van Antwerp, UK head of marketing at Froneri, commented: “Caramel is a hugely popular flavour which over-indexes with family audiences in both ice cream and confectionery, and so we feel confident that this indulgent and innovative product is going to really build on the success and fame of such a popular confectionery bar.”

The Cadbury Caramel Tub is available now with an RRP of £3 in selected retailers with a nationwide rollout planned in time for summer 2020.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.4062.85126.32110.29
East Midlands116.37128.10110.83
London115.88126.80111.22
North East114.37119.50109.35
North West114.78126.46110.31
Northern Ireland111.62113.23104.48
Scotland114.30125.02107.49
South East117.07130.34111.81
South West115.8863.90124.06109.93
Wales113.98124.38107.61
West Midlands116.16129.00111.57
Yorkshire & Humber115.00125.57109.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News