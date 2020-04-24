Froneri adds Cadbury Caramel Tub to its range

John Wood

Ice cream maker Froneri has launched the new Cadbury Caramel Tub, which features caramel ice cream, Cadbury chocolate pieces and a caramel core sauce.

The launch marks the expansion of the Cadbury range which includes Double Decker, Flake and Crunchie.

Brunhilde van Antwerp, UK head of marketing at Froneri, commented: “Caramel is a hugely popular flavour which over-indexes with family audiences in both ice cream and confectionery, and so we feel confident that this indulgent and innovative product is going to really build on the success and fame of such a popular confectionery bar.”

The Cadbury Caramel Tub is available now with an RRP of £3 in selected retailers with a nationwide rollout planned in time for summer 2020.

