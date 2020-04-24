Lynx Africa celebrates 25 years with special edition packaging

John Wood

Lynx Africa by launching a limited-edition range of the fragrance in limited-edition packaging.

There will be three products to choose from: Lynx Africa Body Spray, Lynx Africa Body Wash and Lynx Africa Anti-Perspirant.

The limited-edition packaging features key events, figures and cultural moments from the year of launch in 1995, as well as sporting Lynx Africa’s colours of red, green and black.

The celebratory packs will also include a snap code, which shoppers can scan to enter a virtual reality of the TV advert. The limited-edition range has been released as part of Lynx’s ‘Hot Since ’95 campaign’ with celebrations set to continue throughout 2020.

Jamie Brooks, Lynx brand lead commented: “With its legendary status in the UK, Lynx Africa has been one of the nation’s favourite fragrances for two and a half decades. From teenage bedrooms and gym locker rooms to Christmas stockings, it’s been Hot Since ’95. Our campaign and limited-edition pack are all about celebrating the role Lynx Africa has played in British culture.”

A £6.5m ATL campaign will feature across TV, video on demand, OOH, social and in-store.

