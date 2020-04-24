Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Elakkia brings Sri Lankan street flavours to a wider audience

John Wood · 24 April, 2020

Sri Lankan food brand Elakkia is celebrating traditional Sri Lankan home and street food with the launch of five healthy snack options: Chickpeas; Crunchy Mix; Jaffna Mix; Murukka; and Pakoda.

“Traditional family life in Sri Lanka is all about community and enjoying time together,” co-owner Arudselvi Sivapalan (Selvi to her friends), explained. “Our handcrafted healthy snacks have been created to celebrate ‘time out together’ – that’s when we are at our happiest, surrounded by friends and family.”

Following the success of the brand in the Sri Lankan community, Elakkia is now giving the wider UK population a taste of Sri Lanka with the release of its five most popular products.

Makanish Varatharajah, marketing manager continued: “Our bold offering brings something completely new to the category, introducing consumers to authentic Sri Lankan ingredients. Each snack is vegan friendly, free from any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, and handmade to authentic Sri Lankan recipes.”

The snack’s authentic ingredients include; Chickpeas – oven roasted Sri Lankan chickpeas roasted in turmeric and sea salt; Crunchy mix of Sri Lankan favourites – mild spices and Himalayan Pink Salt; Jaffna Mix of Sri Lankan bites with sea salt and garlic undertones; Crunchy Sri Lankan bites of Murukku made with coconut and fiery Tellicherry pepper; Crunchy Sri Lankan bites of Pakoda made with onion, fennel and Sri Lankan spices.

Makanish concluded: “Our new packs, available in 60g and 120g, have been designed to give great stand out on shelf and reflect modern Sri Lanka, with a mix of paper-based packaging and vibrant celebratory colours. In fact, the front of every pack includes a traditional Sri Lankan celebratory message written in Tamil script, which translates as “happiness and joy” in English”.

Elakkia’s Sri Lankan street bites are available now, rrp (60g) £1.59, (120g) £2.49.

www.elakkia.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.4062.85126.32110.29
East Midlands116.37128.10110.83
London115.88126.80111.22
North East114.37119.50109.35
North West114.78126.46110.31
Northern Ireland111.62113.23104.48
Scotland114.30125.02107.49
South East117.07130.34111.81
South West115.8863.90124.06109.93
Wales113.98124.38107.61
West Midlands116.16129.00111.57
Yorkshire & Humber115.00125.57109.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Moto keeps all sites open to support HGV...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News