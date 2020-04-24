Mars Wrigley UK brings back Sweetstake with charity partner

John Wood

Mars Wrigley UK has announced the return of its consumer promotion, Sweetstake, with top prizes of £20,000 and a new charitable partnership with National Emergencies Trust (NET) for its Coronavirus Appeal.

Running throughout summer 2020, the manufacturer’s promotion returns and will run across Mars, Revels, M&M’s, Galaxy Minstrels, Maltesers, Twix, Galaxy Ripple, Snickers, Starburst, Skittles and Extra.

Promotional codes can be found inside a range of brand formats which consumers can register at the promotion’s website for their chance to win, from today until the closing date of 11th January 2021.

Rather than the prize outcome being dependent on scenarios associated with live football matches, as was the case in previous promotion, which was in partnership with the England men’s football team, consumers will now be given two virtual football scenarios and an associated prize that can be won if the outcome of the virtual game matches the scenario given.

The prize pool consists of £20,000, £1,000, £500, £20 and £5 cash prizes plus millions of free pack coupons.

Wrigley UK has adapted the promotion amid the current crisis and will make a donation that matches the value of every prize claimed to National Emergencies Trust (NET) in order to reach the target donation of £500,000. If the total matched value does not reach the target donation, Mars Wrigley UK will make up the shortfall.

Emily Owen, reward brand manager at Mars Wrigley UK, said: “Sweetstake is an exciting promotion that we know consumers and retailers love. However, when we originally came up with the idea for Sweetstake 2020, we had very different plans. “As a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, we made a number of changes to the promotion but still with the aim to give shoppers and retailers alike a fun and exciting promotion to engage with.

“By partnering with NET, the Sweetstake 2020 promotion will not only support retailers during this difficult time and excite consumers but will also fund organisations providing vital support to people affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.”

John Herriman, CEO, National Emergencies Trust, said: “We have been inspired over the past few weeks by the incredible levels of generosity aimed at helping those who are struggling most at this time of unprecedented crisis. We’re delighted that donations made through the Sweetstake 2020 promotion and Mars Wrigley UK will go towards the National Emergencies Trust Appeal to ensure we can quickly get support to those who need it most across the UK.”

