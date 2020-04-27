Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Seabrook Crisps celebrates 75 years with limited-edition 'fish & chip' flavour

Merril Boulton · 27 April, 2020

Bradford-based snack brand, Seabrook Crisps, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with the introduction of a limited-edition British favourite fish and chips flavour, taking the brand back to its roots.

The Seabrook story began in a Yorkshire fish and chip shop when founder Charles Brook (Mr ‘C’ Brook) and his son Colin, realised a good way to keep hungry customers happy while queueing for their evening supper was to give them free, freshly fried and salted crisps. These soon became more popular than the fish and chips themselves and in 1945 Seabrook Crisps was born, producing Britain’s original crinkle cut crisps.

To celebrate the milestone, Seabrook Crisps has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to create an an eye-catching pack design using original newspaper print, with real stories from 1945.

Jon Wood, commercial director at Calbee UK, said: “It’s a testament to the brand and the quality of product that Seabrook Crisps is celebrating 75 years and is still continuing to excite the nation’s taste buds and grow in today’s fiercely competitive market.

“We’re immensely proud of our Yorkshire roots and the partnership with the Yorkshire Evening Post for our limited-edition Fish & Chips flavour is a great way to celebrate 75 years of a truly iconic brand. We want retailers and consumers to share in the celebrations and will continue to invest in the brand with an ATL campaign that will drive awareness and sales.”

Available in a six pack multipack and a 150g sharing pack, the limited-edition Fish & Chip packs will be stocked in major retailers as well as Cash & Carry and wholesale operators.

