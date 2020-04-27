New Biscoff cream-filled biscuit combo

Merril Boulton

Lotus Bakeries has combined its famous Lotus Biscoff biscuit and Lotus Biscoff spread into a cream-filled sandwich biscuit.

The circular biscuits are available in Biscoff cream, vanilla cream and milk chocolate variants. Available in packs of fifteen individual biscuits with a tear-strip for easy opening, the new 150ml packs are packaged in line with original Lotus Biscoff biscuit design, coupled with images of the new SKU. The rrp is £1.39.

UK category & development marketing manager Frances Booth commented: “We know Lotus Biscoff fans will adore this new creation because it features the same distinctive flavour and moreish crunch but with an exciting new twist, which we hope will also introduce new customers to the brand! We are delighted to continue growing Lotus Biscoff even further and increase our brand block right where it all began.”

