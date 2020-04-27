Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Swizzels reveals Great British Puds in hanging bags

Merril Boulton · 27 April, 2020

British sweet manufacturer Swizzels has released Great British Puds sweets in hanging bags.

Great British Puds includes four varieties of individually wrapped chew bars in classic British dessert flavours: sticky toffee pudding, lemon meringue, rhubarb crumble and apple pie & custard. The product is also suitable for vegetarians and vegans, indicated with a clear flash on the front of the pack.

The sweets are available in a £1 price-marked pack (135g) specially for the convenience channel, while 150g bags (rrp £1.29) will be available in other retail channels.

The company is also launching 142g packs of Love Hearts and Parma Violets Originals in £1 price-marked packs for the convenience market.

Great British Puds was invented and developed with the help of an avid fan who won the opportunity to bring her creation to life with Swizzels’ 90th anniversary Sweetest Invention competition.

Jeremy Dee, managing director of Swizzels said: ‘‘Since the announcement of our Sweetest Invention competition winner, the team and our winner Tracy-Jane have been hard at work developing Great British Puds, so we are delighted to finally be able to bring them to retailers. Our mission remains to be leading the way with new, ingenious sweet inventions, so involving our dedicated fans in this process and receiving their creative ideas is a great way to achieve this.

‘‘Great British Puds is our biggest launch for 2020 and we are confident it will contribute to the exponential growth we are experiencing across chew bars and hanging bags.’’

Swizzels is the largest British-owned independent sugar confectionery business in the UK and makes a range of well-known products including Love Hearts, Squashies, Refreshers, Drumstick Lollies, Rainbow Drops, Double Lollies and Fruity Pops.

