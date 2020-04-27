Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Demand for quality food and drink grows, but price still key

Merril Boulton · 27 April, 2020

Quality is the fastest-growing shopper need, yet price remains either the primary or secondary need across all dayparts, according to HIM and MCA Insight’s latest Channel Pulse findings  - a measure of weekly shopper and consumer behaviour across all UK food and drink channels. 

Quality as a key shopper need increased 2% at breakfast, 4% at dinner and 4% at snack time. Quality is the third most important shopper need at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

However, despite this growing demand for quality, price remains an increasingly important shopper need and is in the top two across all dayparts. Price-savvy shoppers who seek out promotions are feeling the pinch. In the w/c 23 March 2020, 28% of shoppers had noticed price increases and 22% had noticed a reduction in promotions.

With lockdown measures extended, shoppers are keeping a watchful eye on their expenditure and many are noticing a reduction in promotions. However, as consumer adjust to cooking more at home, their need for higher standards in their everyday meals will increase. As a result, shoppers are more likely to select a retailer based on the perceived quality of their range.

Other headlines from week four include:

1. Visit frequency and shopper loyalty remained stable week-on-week.

2. Newsagent is the second most common mission within convenience stores, accounting for 19% of all trips – up from 14% the week before.

3. The proportion of baskets containing news and mags within convenience has nearly doubled week-on-week – 15% up from 8% the previous week.

4. Purchases of chilled and fresh products increase in supermarkets, so too do frozen products as shoppers prepare for three more weeks of lockdown.

Blonnie Walsh, head of Insight at HIM & MCA Insight said: “Quality is becoming increasingly important to shoppers; however, shoppers don’t want to compromise on price. With lockdown measures extended, consumers are settling into new routines and cooking more meals at home. As they adapt to this, we start to see old behaviours creep back, such as a need for quality produce. An increase in promotions is a great way of satisfying the balance between quality and price, as well as help attract footfall from competitors.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.4062.85126.32110.29
East Midlands116.37128.10110.83
London115.88126.80111.22
North East114.37119.50109.35
North West114.78126.46110.31
Northern Ireland111.62113.23104.48
Scotland114.30125.02107.49
South East117.07130.34111.81
South West115.8863.90124.06109.93
Wales113.98124.38107.61
West Midlands116.16129.00111.57
Yorkshire & Humber115.00125.57109.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Kent forecourt sold to LSA Oil after 50 y...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News