ACS issues retailer guidance for staff coronavirus testing

Merril Boulton

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has developed a template letter that retailers can use to communicate with staff over email, post or display in staff rooms about how to

self-refer for coronavirus testing, following the extension of the scheme to include all key workers experiencing symptons.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “Our sector has played a vital role in feeding communities across the UK and providing vital services and it is welcome news that more key workers, including convenience colleagues, are going to be eligible for coronavirus testing.

“We will work with the Government to make sure the testing process works smoothly for convenience retailers and their colleagues.”

The ACS is directing retailers to the Employer Referral Portal-User Guide produced by the NHS, which provides a step-by-step guide of how the portal works, how to fill out the referral spreadsheet, what information will be needed about employees and how to track employee testing.

Employers can register their staff through a digital employer portal by emailing portalservicedesk@dhsc.gov.uk, where they will then be contacted with login details for the portal.

Once logged into the portal, employers can download a template excel spreadsheet and fill out the self-isolating employee’s details. Employers can download test allocation details to see who has booked an appointment.

More information about testing of key workers is available here.

Employees are also able to self-register through a separate employee portal.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: