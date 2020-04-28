Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Certas Energy sites offer free hot drinks to NHS and emergency workers

Merril Boulton · 28 April, 2020

Certas Energy is offering free hot drinks to all NHS and emergency service workers visiting its petrol stations across the country to support the tireless efforts of the UK’s blue light services.

Workers can receive their free hot drink by presenting their work ID or Blue Light Card at any forecourt operated by Certas Energy - there is no obligation to make an additional purchase. The offer will continue for the duration of the national emergency.

All forecourts owned and operated by Certas Energy Retail remain open as usual to support key workers, businesses and local communities.

Richard Billington, retail director at Certas Energy, said: “Our NHS and emergency services are working heroically to save lives during this challenging period. As a small way of saying ‘thank you’, we’re pleased to be offering free hot drinks to all blue light workers.

“We have a duty to serve the communities in which we operate and support our frontline heroes. With many of our petrol stations located in rural areas where there is limited choice for accessing essential services, we’ve seen first-hand the important role that forecourts can play in local communities.

“On-the-go access to food and drink is vital to keeping the nation moving, and we’re proud to keep our doors open at all Certas Energy-operated forecourts across the UK.”

He said Certas Energy had introduced many additional measures on its forecourts to protect the health and wellbeing of customers and staff. These include social distancing measures, installing protective screens at counters, regular cleaning and disinfecting of forecourt pumps, and promoting cashless payment procedures.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East116.4062.85126.32110.29
East Midlands116.37128.10110.83
London115.88126.80111.22
North East114.37119.50109.35
North West114.78126.46110.31
Northern Ireland111.62113.23104.48
Scotland114.30125.02107.49
South East117.07130.34111.81
South West115.8863.90124.06109.93
Wales113.98124.38107.61
West Midlands116.16129.00111.57
Yorkshire & Humber115.00125.57109.77
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

