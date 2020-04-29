Man slashed with a machete on Smethwick forecourt

John Wood

West Midlands Police officers have arrested five people following a stabbing at a Texaco petrol station in Smethwick on Monday 27 April.

Police went to Oldbury Road, shortly before 6pm, after reports that a man in his 20s suffered serious slash wound injuries to his arm.

It is believed an argument took place between a group of men during which the 22-year-old man was struck with a machete.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The group left the scene in a BMW, which officers later traced to a property on St Paul’s Road and has since been recovered for forensic examination.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. A further four men, aged between 23 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of wounding and firearms offences. They were later released on bail.

Supt Martin Hurcomb from Sandwell local policing unit said: “This is the second serious incident in Smethwick in a matter of days, and we want to reassure the public we take crimes of this nature very seriously.

“We quickly arrested five people in relation to this stabbing and detectives are reviewing CCTV to establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or by ringing 101, quoting the crime reference number 20SW/99182D/20. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: