Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Man slashed with a machete on Smethwick forecourt

John Wood · 29 April, 2020
police blue light

West Midlands Police officers have arrested five people following a stabbing at a Texaco petrol station in Smethwick on Monday 27 April.

Police went to Oldbury Road, shortly before 6pm, after reports that a man in his 20s suffered serious slash wound injuries to his arm.

It is believed an argument took place between a group of men during which the 22-year-old man was struck with a machete.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The group left the scene in a BMW, which officers later traced to a property on St Paul’s Road and has since been recovered for forensic examination.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. A further four men, aged between 23 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of wounding and firearms offences. They were later released on bail.

Supt Martin Hurcomb from Sandwell local policing unit said: “This is the second serious incident in Smethwick in a matter of days, and we want to reassure the public we take crimes of this nature very seriously.

“We quickly arrested five people in relation to this stabbing and detectives are reviewing CCTV to establish exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or by ringing 101, quoting the crime reference number 20SW/99182D/20. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6762.85123.84109.82
East Midlands115.29124.60110.05
London115.8260.40125.92110.88
North East113.50128.28107.31
North West113.94123.32108.62
Northern Ireland111.05114.90103.95
Scotland114.06121.40107.72
South East116.03124.19110.78
South West115.00122.14108.98
Wales113.8964.90119.82107.07
West Midlands114.83126.36109.48
Yorkshire & Humber114.40122.54108.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Roadchef steps up services to support tru...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

PRA warns filling stations may be forced...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News