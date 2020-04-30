Hitachi and Gridserve unveil plans for 100 'Electric Forecourts'

Merril Boulton

Hitachi Capital (UK) plc has announced a multi-million pound investment into Gridserve Sustainable Energy Ltd as the two companies confirm a partnership deal which aims to revolutionise the UK’s renewable energy sector, accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and support the UK's net zero carbon ambitions.

The partnership will:

• Enable Gridserve to develop its UK-wide network of more than 100 Electric Forecourts over the next five years. Each site will provide ultra-fast, dependable charging for all types of electric vehicles.

• Facilitate the UK’s first Electric Forecourt, in Braintree, with space for 24 vehicles to charge simultaneously in 20-30 minutes at a rate of up to 350 kW from its superchargers.

• Support Gridserve in developing the UK’s most technically advanced hybrid solar farms, including new solar and storage sites in Gloucestershire and Lincolnshire.

In addition to the loan facility, Hitachi Capital and Gridserve, in conjunction with Hitachi Europe SIB, are working together on various green energy-focused projects including electrification of the UK bus network and the supply of electric vehicles with charging included at Gridserve Electric Forecourts.

Robert Gordon, CEO of Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC, said: “We’re delighted to form a pioneering partnership with an innovative and market-leading sustainable energy business, which will revolutionise the UK’s motoring landscape and accelerate the transition to vehicle electrification.

“The response to the current pandemic has highlighted the impact of carbon emissions on the environment. We now have a real opportunity, through flagship programmes like this, to create the infrastructure needed to fast-track electric vehicle adoption across the UK and meet the Government’s ambition to be carbon neutral by 2050. Creating a greener, cleaner society.”

“Hitachi Capital’s established relationship with car manufacturers and brokers complements Gridserve’s expertise in solar energy and battery storage and plans to build state-of-the-art Electric Forecourts powered using 100% renewable energy generated from solar farms.

“Our partnership, at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, marks a real step change in addressing range anxiety caused by the lack of available charging stations currently available throughout the country.”

Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve Sustainable Energy Ltd, said: “Our strategic partnership with Hitachi Capital marks a major milestone in Gridserve’s journey. As well as providing significant financial backing to accelerate our ability to deliver sustainable energy and meet net zero carbon emission targets in the earliest possible timeframes, Hitachi Capital has an unrivalled wealth of experience, knowledge, resources, and expertise to support our collective success. We look forward to launching our first Electric Forecourt together in a few months, and delivering many additional projects over the next few years.”

The partnership will:

Enable GRIDSERVE to develop its UK-wide network of more than 100 Electric Forecourts® over the next five years. Each site will provide ultra-fast, dependable charging for all types of electric vehicles.

Facilitate the UK’s first Electric Forecourt®, in Braintree, with space for 24 vehicles to charge simultaneously in 20-30 minutes at a rate of up to 350 kW from its superchargers.

Support GRIDSERVE in developing the UK’s most technically advanced hybrid solar farms, including new solar and storage sites in Gloucestershire and Lincolnshire.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: