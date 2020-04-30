Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · COVID-19

Road traffic volumes on the rise after 59% drop since start of February

Merril Boulton · 30 April, 2020
trafic jam

Road traffic volumes have shown a 3% rise in the past week, according to the latest figures released by the Department for Transport, revealed at yesterday’s Government press conference at No 10.

Prior to that, traffic volumes had fallen by 59% since the first week of February.

The small upward trend in road traffic was confirmed by the RAC Insurance spokesman Simon Williams: “Analysis of hundreds of thousands of RAC Insurance black box trips confirms the number of vehicles on the UK’s roads is rising.

“By the second week of the lockdown our data clearly showed the volume of vehicles being driven had fallen by 40%, but by the end of last week, this crept back up again by 10%. The number of separate trips being made by car has also risen by 14% since the beginning of April.

“With the lockdown still very much in force, it remains the case that none of us should be driving unless it’s for an essential trip.

“The fact we are now several weeks into the lockdown must not be used as an excuse to change our behaviour and venture out unnecessarily – our data seems to suggest some people may be finding more reasons to be on the road than earlier in April.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6762.85123.84109.82
East Midlands115.29124.60110.05
London115.8260.40125.92110.88
North East113.50128.28107.31
North West113.94123.32108.62
Northern Ireland111.05114.90103.95
Scotland114.06121.40107.72
South East116.03124.19110.78
South West115.00122.14108.98
Wales113.8964.90119.82107.07
West Midlands114.83126.36109.48
Yorkshire & Humber114.40122.54108.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Roadchef steps up services to support tru...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News