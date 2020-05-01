Home · News · Latest News
Detectives investigate after petrol station ATM is broken into· 01 May, 2020
Detectives from Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after a cash machine at a petrol filling station in Newark was broken into.
It happened at around 1.30am on Thursday 23 April at the Jet Garage in Bowbridge Road.
The detectives believe a quantity of cash was stolen.
Anyone who saw anything or has any information that could help, is urged to phone 101 quoting incident 53 of 23 April. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
Keywords:
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|115.67
|62.85
|123.84
|109.82
|East Midlands
|115.29
|124.60
|110.05
|London
|115.82
|60.40
|125.92
|110.88
|North East
|113.50
|128.28
|107.31
|North West
|113.94
|123.32
|108.62
|Northern Ireland
|111.05
|114.90
|103.95
|Scotland
|114.06
|121.40
|107.72
|South East
|116.03
|124.19
|110.78
|South West
|115.00
|122.14
|108.98
|Wales
|113.89
|64.90
|119.82
|107.07
|West Midlands
|114.83
|126.36
|109.48
|Yorkshire & Humber
|114.40
|122.54
|108.69