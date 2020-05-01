Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Police make fresh CCTV appeal after forecourt robbery

John Wood · 01 May, 2020
CCTV of getaway car

Police have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and information after robbers threatened a cashier with a crowbar before stealing a large quantity of cigarettes from a Nottinghamshire petrol station.

The robbery was carried out at about 11pm on Monday 13 April at St Mary’s Filling Station on Nottingham Road in Nuthall.

Three men forced entry into the petrol station using a crow bar, and ordered the cashier to stay in the corner and hand over cash.

The attackers emptied the cigarette shelves into a white-coloured builder's bag before leaving the store, and it is believed they drove off in the grey Nissan Qashqai pictured.

Detective constable Tony Tonks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident which left the cashier afraid for his safety, not knowing if the offenders would use the crowbar as a weapon. Thankfully he wasn’t hurt but he was left very shaken by what happened.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’re urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information about this incident to please get in touch with us.

“Did you see the suspects arriving or leaving in the grey vehicle as pictured? If you did then please get in touch. Any information you have, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 742 of 13 April 2020, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

