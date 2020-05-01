Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Yazoo back on TV after 10 years with £2m sponsorship deal

John Wood · 01 May, 2020

Flavoured milk brand Yazoo is back on screens after nearly 10 years, in a £2m broadcast sponsorship deal with new spin-off series Young Sheldon.

The advert features the drink in several different consumption occasions; on the go, at home and as an accompaniment to work and revision.

It will air at the beginning of each show on E4, throughout the day on repeats and online through Channel 4 online. Tapping into the show’s 16-35-year-old audience, Yazoo is targeting young impulse buyers through the campaign, which runs until the end of August.

Gabriella Sudall, brand manager at Yazoo, said: “We’re really excited about having Yazoo back on TV. We wanted to make sure our first venture back on screens would be as impactful as possible, so joining forces with Young Sheldon made total sense for us because their viewers are our key demographic.

“The new partnership allows us to reach one of our primary audiences in an authentic way that feels true to our brand, that way we’re keeping Yazoo front of mind with shoppers and being really visible to consumers we know engage with us the most.”

The six-month partnership will also see Yazoo sponsor reruns of E4’s original show The Big Bang Theory on linear TV and All4.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6762.85123.84109.82
East Midlands115.29124.60110.05
London115.8260.40125.92110.88
North East113.50128.28107.31
North West113.94123.32108.62
Northern Ireland111.05114.90103.95
Scotland114.06121.40107.72
South East116.03124.19110.78
South West115.00122.14108.98
Wales113.8964.90119.82107.07
West Midlands114.83126.36109.48
Yorkshire & Humber114.40122.54108.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Kay Group praises PRA help to avoid car-w...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Roadchef steps up services to support tru...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Retailers reminded about coming ban on me...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Green light for automatic car washes but...

Moto offering free food to HGV drivers wh...

Forecourt closures reach 100 as coronavir...

Shell supports retailers to cope with cor...

PRA slams 'sickening' charges of profitee...

Poll

See Results

As fuel volumes fall dramatically across the nation, do you fear having to close your forecourt operation as a consequence of the coronavirus lockdown?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News