Yazoo back on TV after 10 years with £2m sponsorship deal

Flavoured milk brand Yazoo is back on screens after nearly 10 years, in a £2m broadcast sponsorship deal with new spin-off series Young Sheldon.

The advert features the drink in several different consumption occasions; on the go, at home and as an accompaniment to work and revision.

It will air at the beginning of each show on E4, throughout the day on repeats and online through Channel 4 online. Tapping into the show’s 16-35-year-old audience, Yazoo is targeting young impulse buyers through the campaign, which runs until the end of August.

Gabriella Sudall, brand manager at Yazoo, said: “We’re really excited about having Yazoo back on TV. We wanted to make sure our first venture back on screens would be as impactful as possible, so joining forces with Young Sheldon made total sense for us because their viewers are our key demographic.

“The new partnership allows us to reach one of our primary audiences in an authentic way that feels true to our brand, that way we’re keeping Yazoo front of mind with shoppers and being really visible to consumers we know engage with us the most.”

The six-month partnership will also see Yazoo sponsor reruns of E4’s original show The Big Bang Theory on linear TV and All4.

