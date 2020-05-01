Boost Drinks sends out care packages to independent retailers

John Wood

Boost Drinks, as a brand that sells only through the independent channel, is sending out packages to nominated independent retailers across the mainland UK and NI, in recognition of their bravery and hard work during the current pandemic.

The brand has joined a list of brands and businesses that are looking for ways to use their own delivery and supply networks to support those that need it the most.

Boost Drinks is providing care packages in recognition of the key role shop owners are playing in supplying the nation. The business is sending out packs made up of treats and gifts to share among shop workers alongside a suite of items that can help businesses navigate and adhere to government guidelines. The packs will be sent to retailers in different towns and cities across the UK, including NI.

As independent retailers don’t experience the same support as the major multiples, Boost has created advice posters, shelf POS and floor signs that shop owners can use to advise customers of the current government advice on staying safe.

From its close relationship with retailers and wholesalers, Boost has already identified and sent out a number of its care packages to retailers. Now it will be monitoring social media and utilising its connections with industry associations to identify others to receive a package. The drinks business will be aiming to surprise and reward retailers who have played a vital role in supporting their communities.

Simon Gray, managing director and founder of Boost Drinks, said: “It’s always been our mission to support the independent channel and now more than ever we want to do what we can. Although we’re working hard to make sure retailers can keep their shelves stocked, we also understand from our conversations with them, that they are experiencing many other challenges.

“We think they’re heroes for the work they’re doing, and we firmly believe they deserve recognition and our gratitude. We also think it’s important that we’re giving our support on how to help signpost their stores and ensure they and their customers are able to remain safe in these tough times.”

Boost Drinks is looking for retailers to receive a care package. To nominate a retailer email

enquiries@boostdrinks.com

