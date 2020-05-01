Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Nisa store development team helps retailers make stores safer

John Wood · 01 May, 2020
A Nisa sanitiser

Nisa’s store development team has been helping its retailers to make their stores safer for shoppers and staff during the coronavirus crisis.

While more usual store development projects have had to be put on hold, instead the team has been identifying new support mechanisms for retailers.

The format team has been identifying opportunities to create assets that support the fight against the spread of the coronavirus with protective sneeze screen guards, social distancing vinyl signage and sanitiser stations.

Protective sneeze guard screens sourced from external suppliers and made available to partners last month has led to more than 1,350 orders so far by Nisa partners.

The freestanding self-install screens come with double sided sticker pads to attach to the counter to add stability.

Nisa’s store development and fresh food development managers have worked with partners to collate orders, pass information onto suppliers and the screens have been delivered direct to stores.

The Nisa team also designed and created social distancing window signs and floor stickers for partners. More than 600 sticker packs outlining social distancing requirements in stores have now been ordered and despatched to partners for their use.

And the latest addition to the coronavirus armoury is the Nisa-branded sanitiser station, which again is ordered through the Nisa team and delivered direct to store. They are available as wall-mounted as well as free-standing units and have been arriving in stores this week with more than 200 dispatched.

Darren May, head of format and development at Nisa said: “While we’d rather be out supporting partners in their stores in person, that’s not an option right now and so we’re continuing to work in ways which ensures partners still get our support, but in a slightly different way.

“We’ve seen some great examples of retailers taking their own steps to protect their staff and shoppers in stores and we know the sneeze guards we’ve been sending out are working well for our partners and the latest sanitiser stations have also been welcomed.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 April 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East115.6762.85123.84109.82
East Midlands115.29124.60110.05
London115.8260.40125.92110.88
North East113.50128.28107.31
North West113.94123.32108.62
Northern Ireland111.05114.90103.95
Scotland114.06121.40107.72
South East116.03124.19110.78
South West115.00122.14108.98
Wales113.8964.90119.82107.07
West Midlands114.83126.36109.48
Yorkshire & Humber114.40122.54108.69
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Digital Edition

